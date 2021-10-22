Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $529,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) by 94.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Neuronetics were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STIM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Neuronetics by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after acquiring an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 67,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 14,160 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 150,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $5.46 on Friday. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $22.43. The stock has a market cap of $143.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 11.18 and a current ratio of 11.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.20.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 35.67%. The business had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

STIM has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In other Neuronetics news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,563 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $85,844.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Cascella bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

