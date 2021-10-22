Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWKN. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins during the second quarter worth $243,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 34.4% in the second quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 76,470 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 19,570 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 0.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 334,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawkins by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,469,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawkins alerts:

HWKN stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $810.09 million, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. Hawkins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.31 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $181.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.77 million. Hawkins had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Hawkins

Hawkins, Inc engaged in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides g industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.