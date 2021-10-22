Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,100.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,545 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the second quarter worth about $17,533,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 31.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,127,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,570,000 after purchasing an additional 506,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,583,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,185,000 after purchasing an additional 369,859 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,161.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 367,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIC opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.64. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. The company engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast.

