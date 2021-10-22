Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $367,000 in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,130,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,946,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,998,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,625,000 after acquiring an additional 411,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,787,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,509,000 after acquiring an additional 207,983 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,392,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Realty Income by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,198,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $330,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591,195 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of O stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.