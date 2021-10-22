Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 3,000 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of A10 Networks worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $32,176.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 4,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.34, for a total transaction of $61,323.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 454,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,064,310.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,376 shares of company stock worth $353,201. 23.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $13.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 47.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $15.02.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 24.99%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

