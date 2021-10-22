Gatechain Token Hits One Day Volume of $20.82 Million (GT)

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. Over the last seven days, Gatechain Token has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and approximately $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gatechain Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00047152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00210862 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.82 or 0.00104758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010941 BTC.

About Gatechain Token

GT is a coin. Its launch date was May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Gatechain Token Coin Trading

