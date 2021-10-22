GATX (NYSE:GATX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

GATX (NYSE:GATX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

GATX stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,567. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of GATX stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GATX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

