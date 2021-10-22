GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GDS Holdings Limited provides information technology service. It offers integrated solutions, consulting, service and training including data center hosting, IT management and operation outsourcing, business continuity management, disaster recovery and cloud computing services. The company operates primarily in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu. GDS Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

GDS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered GDS from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet lowered GDS from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC decreased their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of GDS stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. GDS has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.77) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 358,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,873,000 after buying an additional 28,374 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 54,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

