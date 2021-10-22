Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share.

GPC traded down $1.40 on Friday, hitting $133.11. 37,926 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,364. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $88.99 and a fifty-two week high of $135.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.86.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.93 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

