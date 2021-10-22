Geode Capital Management LLC Has $55.44 Million Position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,188 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.67% of Walker & Dunlop worth $55,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 51.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 12.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Shares of WD opened at $125.75 on Friday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.37 and a 12-month high of $130.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.67 and its 200 day moving average is $106.16. The company has a quick ratio of 206.85, a current ratio of 206.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.32). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WD. JMP Securities increased their price target on Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walker & Dunlop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.