Geode Capital Management LLC Has $57.82 Million Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,781 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $57,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,931,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $466,647,000 after purchasing an additional 154,505 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 184,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,661,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 20.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1,341.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NFG shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NFG opened at $57.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. National Fuel Gas has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $58.85.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 62.33%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.