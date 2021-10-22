Geode Capital Management LLC Has $59.20 Million Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,745,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $59,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 177.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 18.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 76.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 189.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

NYSE FHI opened at $33.16 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.83 and a 1 year high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The company had revenue of $311.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.99 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 27.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Further Reading: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.