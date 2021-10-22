Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,913,716 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,878,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,913,716 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Equitrans Midstream worth $58,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETRN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 187.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ETRN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.83. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 2.06. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $348.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.87 million. Equitrans Midstream had a net margin of 28.14% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

