Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 328 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 415,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $56,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 528 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $142.33 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.22. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $711.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $1,081,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,936.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

