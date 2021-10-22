Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on GGB. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised Gerdau from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Gerdau from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.25.

NYSE:GGB opened at $4.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. Gerdau has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $7.27.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.31). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Gerdau will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0814 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 7.2%. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous Variable dividend of $0.01. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gerdau by 17.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 12,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gerdau by 176.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,876,000 after buying an additional 6,913,089 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $523,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $4,961,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Gerdau during the second quarter worth approximately $4,921,000. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

