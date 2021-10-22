GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,507,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 2nd quarter valued at about $990,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after buying an additional 172,272 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 284,384 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.35.

NYSE GFL opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.07. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.04 and a 12 month high of $41.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.08.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

