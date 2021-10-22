GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,932 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of GFL Environmental worth $5,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,159,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,430,000 after buying an additional 206,506 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,113,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,442,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,966,000 after buying an additional 33,517 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,498,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,816,000 after buying an additional 755,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of GFL Environmental by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 881,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,145,000 after buying an additional 166,949 shares during the period. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GFL shares. National Bank Financial upped their target price on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. CIBC boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.35.

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $40.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.04 and a 52-week high of $41.32.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 16.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.