Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Given a $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.
DNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
DNA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $14.88.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
