Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Given a $14.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

DNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

DNA opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at about $217,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $1,054,722,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth about $176,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. 41.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.