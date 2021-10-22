Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Issues Earnings Results

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS.

GBCI traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $56.25. 4,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,170. Glacier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.76 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.17 and its 200-day moving average is $55.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.55%.

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.55 per share, for a total transaction of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Glacier Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 101.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,837 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 193,191 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Glacier Bancorp worth $21,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GBCI. Truist boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

