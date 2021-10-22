Global Social Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.29 Million (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 22nd. Global Social Chain has a total market capitalization of $3.29 million and $118,930.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Social Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00047223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.47 or 0.00103487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00196893 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain is a coin. Its launch date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 581,202,797 coins. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social . The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Social Chain is an Ethereum-based social network platform. The platform offers a list of services opened to third parties, such as e-commerce, social networking, games, etc. It also features a gift system, rewards system, copyrights system, etc. GSC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Global Social Chain ecosystem. “

Global Social Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Global Social Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.