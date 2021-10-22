Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.85-7.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.22. Globe Life also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.95-8.75 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globe Life from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Get Globe Life alerts:

NYSE GL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,435. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.44 and a 200 day moving average of $97.54. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $77.71 and a twelve month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total transaction of $57,973.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Ingram sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $131,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,350 shares of company stock worth $785,545. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Globe Life stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Globe Life worth $28,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.