goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target Raised to C$202.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) had its price objective raised by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$202.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$167.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, goeasy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $194.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS EHMEF opened at $156.41 on Tuesday. goeasy has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $170.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.75.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the following divisions: easyfinancial and easyhome. The easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

