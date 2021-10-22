GokuMarket Credit Market Cap Reaches $1.65 Million (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 22nd. One GokuMarket Credit coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $1.29 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.98 or 0.00315400 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001141 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Profile

GMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . GokuMarket Credit’s official website is www.gokumarket.com . GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

Buying and Selling GokuMarket Credit

