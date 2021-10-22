Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 102,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,357,332 shares.The stock last traded at $5.87 and had previously closed at $6.26.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $8.10 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.87.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.22 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 39.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 87,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 24,755 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 721.6% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 209,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in the second quarter valued at about $253,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after purchasing an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the second quarter worth about $4,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile (NYSE:GOL)

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment through GLA, for the provision of air passenger transportation services and the main revenue-generating assets are its aircraft.

