Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,904 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of The Southern worth $247,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 13.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,017,000 after buying an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The Southern by 313.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 526,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,843,000 after purchasing an additional 398,866 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Southern by 5.6% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 189,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group increased its position in shares of The Southern by 6.2% in the second quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 9,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 58,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $64.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,747 shares of company stock valued at $5,969,659 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

