Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 282,303 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,331,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282,303 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $263,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000.

IWR opened at $83.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $83.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

