Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 399,232 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $228,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 97.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 8.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Twilio by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $1,942,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Twilio by 17.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 75,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $369.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $345.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.03. The stock has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a current ratio of 10.93.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

In other news, COO George Hu sold 4,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.46, for a total value of $1,633,234.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.71, for a total value of $384,538.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

