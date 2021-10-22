Governor DAO Price Tops $1.21 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Governor DAO coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00001924 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a market cap of $3.49 million and approximately $13,671.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 16.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00070101 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00072691 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00103089 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,746.42 or 0.99540180 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.25 or 0.06504586 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.19 or 0.00022509 BTC.

Governor DAO Profile

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,877,787 coins. The official website for Governor DAO is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Governor DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

