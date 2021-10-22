Graco (NYSE:GGG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Graco (NYSE:GGG) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.27 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 31.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

GGG stock traded up $2.08 on Thursday, reaching $75.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,585,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,029. Graco has a 52 week low of $60.65 and a 52 week high of $80.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Graco news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.48, for a total value of $1,020,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total value of $199,941.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,944.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

