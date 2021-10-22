Grand Canyon Education (LOPE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 30.44%. The business had revenue of $201.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.46 million. On average, analysts expect Grand Canyon Education to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.32. 474 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,669. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.29.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

