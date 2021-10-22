GravityCoin Price Reaches $0.0025 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. GravityCoin has a total market cap of $16,465.70 and $11.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00072060 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.60 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.05 or 0.00102536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,372.89 or 0.99898414 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,101.68 or 0.06465718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00022110 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,487,440 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

