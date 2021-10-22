Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Graybug Vision Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing transformative medicines to treat chronic vision-threatening diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company’s product candidate includes GB-102, GB-401 and GB-103 which are in clinical stage. Graybug Vision Inc. is headquartered in Redwood City, California. “

Shares of GRAY opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $72.16 million and a P/E ratio of -0.65. Graybug Vision has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $37.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.26.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.11. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Graybug Vision news, CFO Robert S. Breuil sold 7,283 shares of Graybug Vision stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $25,854.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Graybug Vision by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 430,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

