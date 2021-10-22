Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AJX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Ajax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Great Ajax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE:AJX opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.77. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.11. Great Ajax had a net margin of 62.49% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Research analysts forecast that Great Ajax will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the second quarter valued at about $187,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 100.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 27.2% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627 shares during the period. 70.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

