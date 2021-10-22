Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Shares Bought by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,741 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of Greenlane worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Greenlane by 53.9% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 969,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 339,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Greenlane by 84.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 813,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 373,013 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Greenlane by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 701,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 86,665 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 10.8% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 428,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 41,780 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Greenlane by 27.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 180,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 39,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 38,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Aaron Locascio sold 88,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $199,998.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 83.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GNLN stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $2.03. 5,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,073,654. The company has a market cap of $190.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.19. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.08 and a 1 year high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.50 million. Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 27.20%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

GNLN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Greenlane from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Greenlane in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.30 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distributes and supplies vaporization products and accessories for vape shops and dispensaries. The firm offers packaging, rolling papers, grinders, glass products, and smoking accessories. The company was founded by Aaron LoCascio and Adam Schoenfeld in 2005 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

