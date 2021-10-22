Greggs’ (GGGSF) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greggs in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Greggs alerts:

OTCMKTS:GGGSF remained flat at $$40.00 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.93. Greggs has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $40.00.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Article: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.