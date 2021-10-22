Grid+ (GRID) Trading Up 39.7% Over Last Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00000832 BTC on major exchanges. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $19.85 million and $1,380.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00210649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00104221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010985 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ is a coin. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

