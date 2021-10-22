Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Timothy Collyer Buys 77,329 Shares

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) insider Timothy Collyer acquired 77,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$4.20 ($3.00) per share, with a total value of A$324,781.80 ($231,987.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.81.

Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile

Growthpoint provides spaces for people to thrive. For more than 10 years, we've been investing in high-quality industrial and office properties across Australia. Today, we own and manage 58 properties, valued at approximately $4.2 billion.4 We actively manage our portfolio. We invest in our existing properties, ensuring they meet our tenants' needs now and into the future.

