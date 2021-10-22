Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Gruma (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GPAGF. Citigroup raised shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gruma from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

GPAGF stock remained flat at $$10.91 during midday trading on Friday. Gruma has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $12.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.21.

Gruma SAB de CV engages in the production and sale of corn flour, raw materials for producing tortillas, and other corn-based products. It operates through the following segments: Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla (United States), Corn Flour (Mexico), Corn Flour & Packaged Tortilla & Other (Europe) and Other.

