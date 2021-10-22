Grumpy Finance (GRUMPY) Trading 8.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Grumpy Finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Grumpy Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Grumpy Finance has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. Grumpy Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $11,791.00 worth of Grumpy Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.72 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00208658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00104630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00010970 BTC.

About Grumpy Finance

Grumpy Finance is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,653,603,542,809 coins. Grumpy Finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

Grumpy Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grumpy Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grumpy Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

