Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,613,000 after purchasing an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,448,000 after purchasing an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 977,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,200,000 after purchasing an additional 439,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock worth $1,715,453. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Guardant Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $109.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.66 and a 12 month high of $181.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The business had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.