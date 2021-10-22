Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)’s stock price was down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.03.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.52.

About Gulf Keystone Petroleum (OTCMKTS:GUKYF)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the Republic of Algeria. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Corporate, and Algeria. The Kurdistan Region of Iraq segment comprises of the Shaikan and the Erbil office which provides support to the operations in Kurdistan, as well as segmental information relating to the previously held Akri-Bijeel, Sheikh Adi and Ber Bahr blocks.

