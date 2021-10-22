Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.57

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.47. Hallador Energy shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 348,618 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.94 million, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $55.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. Equities analysts forecast that Hallador Energy will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallador Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hallador Energy by 160.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,161 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.87% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:HNRG)

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

