Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HVRRY. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hannover Rück currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Shares of Hannover Rück stock opened at $90.65 on Thursday. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hannover Rück will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rueck SE engages in the provision of reinsurance activities. It operates through the Property and Casualty Reinsurance, and Life and Health Reinsurance business segments. The company was founded on June 6, 1966 and is headquartered in Hannover, Germany.

