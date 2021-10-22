Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on the stock from C$62.00 to C$66.00. The company traded as high as C$41.97 and last traded at C$41.56, with a volume of 50615 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$39.75.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HDI. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$57.00 to C$60.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hardwoods Distribution presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.58.

The company has a market cap of C$890.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$35.04.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$415.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$394.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hardwoods Distribution Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.25%.

About Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

