Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

HRGLY stock opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $51.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average is $44.81.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. It operates through the following divisions: Vantage, Discretionary/Managed and Third Party/Other Services. The Vantage division offers activities relating to direct to private investor platform.

