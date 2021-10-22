Hashgard (GARD) Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One Hashgard coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $177,389.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.37 or 0.00046866 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.99 or 0.00209783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.02 or 0.00104109 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00011030 BTC.

Hashgard Profile

GARD is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

