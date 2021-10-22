Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 32,351 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 612,400 shares.The stock last traded at $23.22 and had previously closed at $23.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.25.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.70 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Donald Matthew Smith sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $2,872,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $1,194,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 371,400 shares of company stock worth $8,256,577.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Hayward by 654.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hayward by 1,791.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Hayward by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

