HBK Investments L P Buys New Position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 1.41% of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $520,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWAC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.89.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

