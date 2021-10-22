HBK Investments L P Has $4.37 Million Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $4,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC raised its position in Marlin Technology by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 403,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Marlin Technology in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marlin Technology during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Marlin Technology by 44.0% during the second quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FINM opened at $9.77 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $9.71.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

