HBK Investments L P Invests $2.99 Million in TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions Corp. (NYSE:TPGS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,000. HBK Investments L P owned 1.05% of TPG Pace Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TPGS. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $996,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,988,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,980,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,993,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in TPG Pace Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $448,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPGS stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. TPG Pace Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

TPG Pace Solutions (NYSE:TPGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

TPG Pace Solutions Company Profile

TPG Pace Solutions Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

